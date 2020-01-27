Money & Banking

All India bank strike stands as talks prove inconclusive

K.R.Srivats New Delhi | Updated on January 27, 2020 Published on January 27, 2020

No positive outcome on conciliation

The two-day nationwide bank strike called for January 31 and February 1 will go as planned, a top union leader said on Monday.

“Since there is no commitment (to hold talks and improve the wage offer), unions have decided to go ahead with the strike,” CH Venkatachalam, general secretary, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) told BusinessLine.

He was in the capital for conciliatory talks between the Indian Banks Association (IBA) and the bank unions, represented by the United Forum of Bank Unions.

IBA wanted the Unions to first withdraw the strike call before beginning talks. “We told them it is not acceptable. UFBU said the strike call could not be reconsidered without any improvement in the wage offer,” Venkatachalam said.

Chief Labour Commissioner Rajan Verma advised IBA to talk to the unions before the strike and find a solution, he said.

Published on January 27, 2020
strike
trade unions
banking
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
GIC Re revises fire premium rates, to impact average premium by 25 %