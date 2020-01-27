All India bank strike stands as talks prove inconclusive

The two-day nationwide bank strike called for January 31 and February 1 will go as planned, a top union leader said on Monday.

“Since there is no commitment (to hold talks and improve the wage offer), unions have decided to go ahead with the strike,” CH Venkatachalam, general secretary, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) told BusinessLine.

He was in the capital for conciliatory talks between the Indian Banks Association (IBA) and the bank unions, represented by the United Forum of Bank Unions.

IBA wanted the Unions to first withdraw the strike call before beginning talks. “We told them it is not acceptable. UFBU said the strike call could not be reconsidered without any improvement in the wage offer,” Venkatachalam said.

Chief Labour Commissioner Rajan Verma advised IBA to talk to the unions before the strike and find a solution, he said.