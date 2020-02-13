Money & Banking

American Express partners Hype to provide luxury cars on rent

PTI | Updated on February 13, 2020 Published on February 13, 2020

Manoj Adlakha, Senior VP and CEO, American Express Banking Corp India

American Express has tied up with Bengaluru-based Hype, a luxury mobility solutions provider, to enable its Platinum and Centurion cardmembers to hire luxury cars at a discounted price in Delhi-NCR and Goa, besides several big cities. American Express Centurion and Platinum Charge cardmembers can enjoy complete exclusive luxury mobility solutions from Hype across Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad and Mumbai, the global payment company said in a statement.

At a special monthly credit, the cardholders can avail benefits across self-drive or chauffeur-driven categories, along with complimentary Platinum Tier membership of Hype.

“The special exclusive long-term offer of Hype mobility solutions is yet another step in that direction which will certainly make luxury car rental more convenient and less expensive,” said Manoj Adlakha, Senior VP and CEO, American Express Banking Corp India, said.

Raghav Belavadi, Founder and CEO, Hype Luxury Mobility said the partnership fits exactly on the company’s roadmap to grow globally and attract the right customer base with tailor-made luxury mobility solutions that Amex premium members can enjoy.

American Express is a globally integrated payments company.

To tap into the trillion-dollar global luxury market, Hype was started in 2017.

