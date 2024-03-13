Fino Payments Bank has appointed financial industry veterans Anita Sudhir Pai and Neeta Mukerji as Additional Directors in the capacity of Independent Directors on its board.

With the new additions, the bank’s board has three women directors. Deena Mehta is already an Independent Director on the board.

Pai has more than three decades of experience in the BFSI space, having worked at HDFC Bank, Standard Chartered, ICICI Bank, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Yes Bank in various capacities.

Mukerji too has more than three decade experience in premier financial institutions such as ICICI Bank, Asset Reconstruction Company of India Limited (ARCIL), GE Capital, RBL Bank and Assets Care & Reconstruction Enterprise (ACRE).

Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO, Fino Payments Bank, said, “As the bank gears up for the next level of growth and gradual progression into mainstream banking, a diverse board will certainly provide impetus to digital innovation, credit and risk management. We look forward to working collectively towards creating a differentiated digital bank.”