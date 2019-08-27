Money & Banking

Asirvad achieves ₹1,000-cr AUM in Tamil Nadu

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 27, 2019 Published on August 27, 2019

Manappuram Finance-owned Asirvad Microfinance, on Tuesday, announced that it has achieved a milestone of reaching ₹1,000 crore of assets under management in Tamil Nadu, offering micro-finance to over 4.5 lakh women members.

“The microfinance company’s foundation was laid in Tamil Nadu and today it has achieved an AUM of ₹4,444 crore by rapidly expanding its business operations across 20 States and three Union Territories,” said VP Nandakumar, MD and CEO, Manappuram Finance, in a press statement.

The statement also said the micro lender has opened its 1,000th branch at Bihariganj in Bihar.

