AU Bank rolls out app, netbanking portal

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
AU Small Finance Bank (AU Bank) has launched its mobile banking app and netbanking portal.
The new platforms offer over 100 services that cater to not only regular banking needs but also daily lifestyle requirements such as ticket booking, bill payments, tax payments, and shopping offers, the Jaipur-headquartered bank said in a statement.
The two platforms have features such as biometric log-in with fingerprint for enhanced security; multiple fund transfers in just one transaction; easy scheduling of fund transfers and automating bill payments; quick opening of Term Deposits and management of Mutual Funds; and Scan & Pay’ that is compatible with all platforms and QR codes, the statement added.
In addition to daily transactions, customers can apply for various products and services such as cheque book, locker facility, loans, etc.
“One can manage multiple accounts, their personal profile and contact information through the platforms. Customers can also pay direct taxes and apply for Initial Public Offerings,” the bank said.
