Money & Banking

AU Bank rolls out app, netbanking portal

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 23, 2020 Published on December 23, 2020

AU Small Finance Bank (AU Bank) has launched its mobile banking app and netbanking portal.

The new platforms offer over 100 services that cater to not only regular banking needs but also daily lifestyle requirements such as ticket booking, bill payments, tax payments, and shopping offers, the Jaipur-headquartered bank said in a statement.

The two platforms have features such as biometric log-in with fingerprint for enhanced security; multiple fund transfers in just one transaction; easy scheduling of fund transfers and automating bill payments; quick opening of Term Deposits and management of Mutual Funds; and Scan & Pay’ that is compatible with all platforms and QR codes, the statement added.

In addition to daily transactions, customers can apply for various products and services such as cheque book, locker facility, loans, etc.

“One can manage multiple accounts, their personal profile and contact information through the platforms. Customers can also pay direct taxes and apply for Initial Public Offerings,” the bank said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 23, 2020
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.