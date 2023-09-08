AU Small Finance Bank (AU SFB), a small finance bank, and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance, a private life insurer, has entered into a strategic partnership.

This collaboration will empower AU SFB’s customers to gain access to Bajaj Allianz Life’s comprehensive suite of life insurance products, thereby addressing their imperative need for financial security.

Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director of AU Small Finance Bank and Tarun Chugh, MD and CEO, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance signed the agreement and announced their strategic partnership.

Through this partnership, the bank aims to leverage technology-based solutions for its customers through wide variety of life insurance products offered by Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance.

AU SFB has a distribution network comprising 1,038 touchpoints spanning 21 States and 3 Union Territories.

Larger customer base

Speaking on the partnership, Tarun Chugh said, “This partnership will make our value-packed and innovative life insurance products available to a significantly larger customer base across the 1038 touchpoints of the bank. I am confident that our collective promise of ‘customer first’ will lead to a long-term and successful partnership as we enable many more life goals, together.”

Uttam Tibrewal said, “As we expand our financial offerings in the bancassurance segment, our goal was to partner with a life insurance partner that can complement our products and aid customers in financial planning.“

Through this partnership, new and existing customers of the bank can now choose from Bajaj Allianz Life’s retail products including term, savings, retirement, and investment products.

This will help them achieve their life goals in a planned manner. Furthermore, the life insurer will also work closely with the bank to offer seamless service options to the customers. This includes response on queries using WhatsApp, ChatBot on AU digital platforms, along with well-trained bank staff managing the life insurance business.