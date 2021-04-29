AU Small Finance Bank Q4 net profit up 38 per cent at Rs 169 cr

AU Small Finance Bank reported a 38.1 per cent jump in its net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 at Rs 168.97 crore versus Rs 122.32 crore a year ago.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, its net profit grew 73.5 per cent to Rs 1,170.68 crore, compared to Rs 674.78 crore in 2019-20.

Excluding the profit of Aavas Financiers, the net profit was Rs 600 crore, AU Small Finance Bank said in a statement on Thursday.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the bank’s total income grew 14.8 per cent to Rs 1,569.01 crore versus Rs 1,366.59 crore a year ago.

Provisions rose to Rs 177. 77 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal from Rs 150.57 crore a year ago.

Gross NPAs shot up to 4.25 per cent of gross advances as on March 31, 2021 from 1.68 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs rose to 2.18 per cent of net advances as on March 31, 2021 from 0.81 per cent as on March 31, 2020.