AU Small Finance Bank Q4 net profit up 38 per cent at Rs 169 cr

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 29, 2021

AU Small Finance Bank reported a 38.1 per cent jump in its net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 at Rs 168.97 crore versus Rs 122.32 crore a year ago.

For the full fiscal 2020-21, its net profit grew 73.5 per cent to Rs 1,170.68 crore, compared to Rs 674.78 crore in 2019-20.

Excluding the profit of Aavas Financiers, the net profit was Rs 600 crore, AU Small Finance Bank said in a statement on Thursday.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the bank’s total income grew 14.8 per cent to Rs 1,569.01 crore versus Rs 1,366.59 crore a year ago.

Provisions rose to Rs 177. 77 crore in the fourth quarter of the fiscal from Rs 150.57 crore a year ago.

Gross NPAs shot up to 4.25 per cent of gross advances as on March 31, 2021 from 1.68 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs rose to 2.18 per cent of net advances as on March 31, 2021 from 0.81 per cent as on March 31, 2020.

Published on April 29, 2021

quarterly or semiannual financial statement
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
