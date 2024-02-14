The Board of Directors of Axis Bank has appointed Pranam Wahi as an additional independent director of the bank for four years with effect from February 15. This appointment is subject to approval of shareholders.

A Chartered Accountant by qualification, Wahi has over 40 years of banking experience across various countries, including India, the United Arab Emirates / GCC, Indonesia, and Singapore, per the Bank’s regulatory filing.

Wahi began his career with HSBC in 1982 where he was part of various functions and corporate banking within the HSBC Group in India.

After HSBC, he joined Standard Chartered Bank for two years where he was responsible for the bank’s corporate business for various regions/segments across India. He then returned to HSBC in a senior role in early 1999.

Wahi subsequently joined DBS as CEO India in April 2004. His last position was Managing Director, Senior Risk Executive, DBS Indonesia, before retiring in 2023.