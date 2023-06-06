Axis Bank has partnered with Kiwi, a credit card platform, to launch the Credit on UPI app. The app aims to offer a one-stop solution for RuPay credit card users.

With the Kiwi app, the company aims to craft a direct-to-customer model in the credit card market wherein customers can pay either using a bank account directly or a credit card via phones in a secure manner.

Furthermore, users of the Kiwi Credit Card will be given a digital RuPay credit card instantly through which users will be able to link the UPI and Rupay Card in the app to help them avail the Credit on UPI offers and cashback.

In addition, Kiwi credit card UPI app will also let the customers manage their cards by setting the card limit, blocking the card, and more.

Currently, the app is available only on Google Play Store.

Register yourself with Kiwi RuPay credit card on UPI app

Head to Google Play to download the Kiwi Rupday credit card on UPI app.

Sign up with RuPay card registered mobile number.

Next, provide the OTP.

One will get a waitlist ID.