‘Axis Bank is taking proactive steps to safeguard employees and customers’

In the wake of the outbreak of cornoavirus, Axis Bank has declared itself ready to safeguard the interests of its customers and employees in its offices, branches and ATMs and is constantly monitoring the situation.

“We have a well-documented Business Continuity Process (BCP) to address disruptions in the ecosystem, which also includes natural disasters and pandemics,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank, in a letter sent to customers on Thursday.

A senior-level team was put in placemore than a month back to monitor the situation across the country and take steps for uninterrupted services for customers and business continuity.

Axis Bank is constantly monitoring the evolving situation around COVID-19 and is taking proactive steps to safeguard all employees and customers visiting the bank’s offices, branches and ATMs.

Apart from sensitising employees, additional measures are being taken to ensure the safety of all stakeholders. Alcohol-based sanitisers are being provide across all locations.

While explaining the various digital banking solutions being offered, Chaudhry said the present period “is a great time” for customers to try out digital solutions as many might want to avoid visiting to branches.

Stating that Axis Bank is in “robust health” and “in strong growth path”, Chaudhry said the bank had invested ₹600 crore in YES Bank’s revival plan and played a role in bringing in stability to the larger ecosystem. “As part of the ‘One Axis’ framework, our subsidiaries reach out to a large cross-section of customers with a comprehensive set of products and services. Recently, the bank raised ₹12,500 crore through the largest QIP of its kind to fund business growth,” said the CEO.