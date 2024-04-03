Fintech-focused software start-up Perfios has appointed former Adobe India’s financial services head Sridhar Narayan as its Chief Business Officer.

Prior to joining Perfios, Sridhar has led the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) business at Adobe India. Previously, he spent a decade at Microsoft, SRI, and IBM in the past.

“As I step into the role of Chief Business Officer at Perfios, I am genuinely thrilled to commence this transformative journey and join forces with a pioneering company known for its cutting-edge innovations in the industry. Perfios’ dedication to scaling through innovation presents an exciting opportunity to contribute strategically and bring new ideas to fruition. I am looking forward to collaborating with the talented team at Perfios to drive market expansion, and chart a course towards sustained success and market leadership,” commented Sridhar Narayan.

In March, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm secured $80 million from Teachers’ Venture Growth (TVG), the late-stage venture and growth investment arm of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. The round has catapulted Perfios to a billion dollars in valuation.

The proceeds from this funding round will be used by Perfios for its international expansion into Southeast Asia and the Middle East and Africa regions. Additionally, a portion of the funds will be allocated for strategic acquisitions and inorganic growth opportunities, the company had said in a statement.

On the appointment to further strengthen the leadership team, Sabyasachi Goswami, CEO at Perfios, shared, “We are thrilled to welcome Sridhar to the Perfios family. His proven expertise in creating new markets and driving operational excellence will play a pivotal role in driving forward our business growth initiative while elevating customer experience here at Perfios.”

Recently, Perfios made two other key appointments with Sumit Nigam as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Anu Mathew as the Chief People Officer (CPO), as part of its strategic preparations for global expansion.