Axis Bank launches platform for alternative work models

With work from home becoming the new norm amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, private sector lender Axis Bank has launched a platform for alternate work models that would enable greater flexibility, diversity and inclusivity.

Called ‘GIG-A-Opportunities’, it is expected to bring in large opportunities in the job market, especially in smaller towns. The lender is targeting up to 15 per cent of incremental hiring in alternate work models over the next three years

“It will open up large prospects in digital banking, technology, risk modelling, virtual sales, audit and credit policy, which are the first set of pilot offers for the model,” Axis Bank said in a statement, adding that it will attract talent through two work models — 100 per cent virtual roles and flexible, project-based, short-term contracts.

“These jobs offered go beyond the traditional association of freelance or work from home,” it further said.

Unearthing hidden talent

S Ramodarai Chairman, TISS, and Chairman, Axis Bank Foundation, said, “The option to work from home and flexibility to define one’s capabilities will unearth a lot of hidden talent for the future, including gender balance and inclusivity.”

The bank is hopeful that diversity and inclusion will get a huge boost as access to different talent pools opens up, with the benefit of welcoming traditionally overlooked candidates such as women with home obligations, the differently-abled and alternate age profiles.