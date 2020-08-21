Axis Bank launches platform for alternative work models

Kia Motors to export Made-in-India Sonet to LatAm, Africa, Middle East markets
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
With work from home becoming the new norm amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, private sector lender Axis Bank has launched a platform for alternate work models that would enable greater flexibility, diversity and inclusivity.
Called ‘GIG-A-Opportunities’, it is expected to bring in large opportunities in the job market, especially in smaller towns. The lender is targeting up to 15 per cent of incremental hiring in alternate work models over the next three years
“It will open up large prospects in digital banking, technology, risk modelling, virtual sales, audit and credit policy, which are the first set of pilot offers for the model,” Axis Bank said in a statement, adding that it will attract talent through two work models — 100 per cent virtual roles and flexible, project-based, short-term contracts.
“These jobs offered go beyond the traditional association of freelance or work from home,” it further said.
S Ramodarai Chairman, TISS, and Chairman, Axis Bank Foundation, said, “The option to work from home and flexibility to define one’s capabilities will unearth a lot of hidden talent for the future, including gender balance and inclusivity.”
The bank is hopeful that diversity and inclusion will get a huge boost as access to different talent pools opens up, with the benefit of welcoming traditionally overlooked candidates such as women with home obligations, the differently-abled and alternate age profiles.
Coinciding with the opening of bookings for the new Sonet, Kia Motors India has also confirmed that the Indian ...
The compact family sedan buyer gets more choice and new features in the Verna
If FY2020 financial reports are anything to go by, FY2021, too, is not going to be a smooth flight for ...
Flightplan introduces a new column shedding light on complexities that shape the civil aviation landscape in ...
The depositor can redeem the principal (gold deposit) either in cash — amount equivalent to the value of gold ...
Barring SBI and Indian Bank, others stuck to the old tax regime to avoid sharp write-downs in their deferred ...
Large-cap, index funds and aggressive hybrid are relatively safer categories among equity funds
₹1058 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1045103010711085 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
Seasons quietly influence the writer, as do cyclical disruptions
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...