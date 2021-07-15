Bandhan Bank advances, deposits decline in Q1

Bandhan Bank registered a decline in advances and deposits on a quarter-on-quarter basis during the April-June 2021 period.

While advances have declined by nearly eight per cent at ₹80,128 crore during the June quarter as compared to ₹87,043 crore in the January-March quarter; deposits declined marginally by around one per cent at ₹77,336 crore during the quarter as compared to 77,972 crore in the March quarter.

However, on a year-on-year basis, advances and deposits grew as compared to the same period last year, the bank said in its initial disclosure to stock exchanges on Thursday.

Advances grew by eight per cent as compared to ₹74,331 crore during the June quarter last year; deposits grew by 28 per cent from ₹60,610 crore last year.

CASA deposits grew by 48 per cent at ₹33,197 crore (₹22,473 crore).

Collection efficiency for June 2021 was around 80 per cent. Within that, collection efficiency for emerging entrepreneurs business including microloans, stood at 72 per cent while non-micro loans were at 96 per cent. The liquidity coverage ratio as on June 30, 2021, was at around 138 per cent.