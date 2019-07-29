Money & Banking

Bandhan Bank appoints Siddhartha Sanyal as chief economist

PTI Kolkata | Updated on July 29, 2019 Published on July 29, 2019

Private lender Bandhan Bank on Monday announced the appointment of Siddhartha Sanyal as chief economist and head of research who will spearhead the bank’s research and business strategy.

Sanyal joined Bandhan Bank from Barclays Bank Plc where he was the director and chief India economist based in Mumbai since 2010, a statement issued by the bank said.

Before Barclays, he was with the Reserve Bank of India and Edelweiss Capital. Chandra Sekhar Ghosh, MD and CEO of Bandhan Bank said, “Siddhartha brings in a wealth of experience in analysing economic trends and financial matters”.

