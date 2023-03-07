Bandhan Bank has opened a Mega Currency Chest in Kolkata to help the bank in cash management for MSME customers, 1,757 banking outlets and ATMs in West Bengal.

Gunveer Singh, Chief General Manager of the Reserve Bank of India, inaugurated the currency chest on Monday with senior officials of the bank.

This is the bank’s third mega currency chest, with the other two being in Patna and Guwahati.

This chest would facilitate fresh currency circulation and manage the soiled notes from the economy, and help the bank serve its clientele better, it said in a release.

Bandhan Bank has a customer base of one crore in West Bengal, with over 182 bank branches in the Kolkata region. It has an overall presence across 34 states and union territories with 5,759 banking outlets serving 2.86 crore customers.