Bandhan Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Controller General of Defence Accounts, Ministry of Defence, for extending banking services to the defence pensioners and their families through 557 branches.

The bank is aligned with the vision of the government in being a one-stop solution to all pension related activities of defence pensioners under the Outreach Programme for Defence Pensioners on System for Pension Administration Raksha (SPARSH), said a press statement issued by the bank.

The Defence Secretary virtually inaugurated a SPARSH Service Centre in Delhi Cantonment, offering various services such as service requests and grievance redressal, annual life certification, Pensioner Data verification (PDV), manage profile changes including Aadhaar number, PAN number, postal address and bank details.