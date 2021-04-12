Bandhan Bank’s collection efficiency ratio at 96% in March

Beware the quantum computers
Bandhan Bank on Monday said that it has registered an overall collection efficiency of 96 per cent for March 2021.
While the collection efficiency of micro loan portfolio stood at around 95 per cent, the non-micro loan book saw a collection efficiency of around 98 per cent, the bank said in its initial provisional disclosures of Q4 FY21 to the exchanges on Monday.
Total advances grew by 21 per cent at ₹87,054 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to ₹71,846 crore same period last year. Deposits grew by 37 per cent at ₹77,972 crore (₹57,082 crore). CASA deposits increased by 61 per cent at ₹33,827 crore (₹21,028 crore).
The liquidity coverage ratio as on March 31, 2021 was at around 122 per cent.
