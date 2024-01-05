Bandhan Bank on Thursday reported a growth of 18.6 per cent in its loans and advances during the third quarter of this fiscal at ₹1,15,964 crore.

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the loan portfolio rose 7.7 per cent against ₹1,07,633 in Q2 FY24, per a stock exchange filing. During the period under review, total deposits increased 14.8 per cent to ₹1,17,422 crore. During the third quarter of this fiscal, CASA deposits witnessed a 14 per cent rise to ₹42,413 crore.

While retail deposits, including CASA, rose by 19 per cent to ₹84,563 crore, bulk deposits grew 5.2 per cent to ₹32,859 crore, it added.