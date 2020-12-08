Bank employee unions oppose large-scale engagement of apprentices

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Four bank employee unions have opposed engagement of apprentices on a large scale in the banking sector and sought immediate review and reconsideration of the same by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).
The unions said it is a matter of concern and intrigue that while banks as a whole would be recruiting only about 2,500 clerical staff in the next financial year, State Bank of India alone is planning to engage about 8,500 apprentices.
In a joint letter to IBA Chairman Rajkiran Rai G, the unions observed that if the objective of engaging apprentices is to provide skill to them — keeping in view future job opportunities in the banking sector — then engaging 8,500 apprentices, when future job openings are so meagre, is not reconcilable.
In the current unemployment scenario, where the youth are desperate for jobs, this will frustrate a majority of them as only a few, if at all, may expect to get jobs in the banks, the letter added.
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Japanese automaker Nissan’s new compact SUV Magnite with an aggressive price tag of ₹4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) ...
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
Jaguar’s super performance division — the Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) — has just pulled the wraps off an ...
Companies with a consistently high return on equity are strong earnings compounders and merit attention
Dissatisfaction with performance of existing MF holdings may be a driver
This new quant fund will filter stocks from the S&P BSE 200 using a four-step approach
They have staged a recovery in Q2. Besides, huge opportunities await them post-pandemic crisis
A Left party with a revolutionary past hopes to provide the much-needed ingredients of credibility and vision ...
The BJP’s success in the recent GHMC polls has been scripted by its top brass, but helped in no small measure ...
Recovering from a stroke, a businessman rekindles his childhood passion for coins and stamps and builds up a ...
Memory is a trolley bag that we have to drag behind us for the rest of our lives
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...