Money & Banking

Bank of Baroda committee to consider raising funds via bonds

PTI New Delhi | Updated on September 13, 2019 Published on September 13, 2019

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda on Friday said its capital raising committee will meet next week to consider raising funds through bonds.

“The capital raising committee (CRC) of whole-time directors of the bank is scheduled to be held on September 18 to consider raising of debt capital for the bank through issuance of Basel III compliant tier II bonds /additional tier 1 bonds,” the bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank, however, did not elaborate on the quantum of funds it plans to raise.

debt market and bonds
Bank of Baroda
