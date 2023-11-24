Bank of Baroda (BoB) has decided to issue, in first tranche, Infrastructure Bonds aggregating up to ₹5,000 crore for a tenor between 7 to 10 years.

The bond issue will comprise a base issue of ₹1,000 crore and green shoe option of up to ₹4,000 crore.

The public sector bank, in a regulatory filing, referred to its disclosure last week regarding its intention to raise Infrastructure Bonds of up to ₹10,000 crore (base issue of ₹2,000 crore and green shoe option of ₹8,000 crore) for a tenor of up to 7 years.