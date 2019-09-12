Bank of Baroda puts erstwhile Dena Bank's HQ on the block; sets reserve price of Rs 530 cr

The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has put the erstwhile Dena Bank’s headquarters, located in Mumbai’s prime business hub of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), on sale via e-auction. It has set a reserve price of ₹530 crore for the sale.

This move comes in the backdrop of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank merging with BoB, which came into effect from April 1, 2019.

The e-auction is scheduled to take place on October 18.

Dena Bank had moved its headquarters to BKC from Cuffe Parade in 2004.

The Dena Corporate Centre in BKC is spread over 2878.36 square meters. It is has a built up area of 9953.73 sq mtrs. BoB's corporate office in BKC is spread over two buildings.

BoB has cited rationalisation of administrative offices as one of the immediate benefits that accrue to it following the amalgamation. The other benefits arise from common treasury operations and corporate banking.

In the medium term, the bank expects cost synergies to flow in from the optimisation of the distribution network, integration of IT infrastructure, data centres, and centralisation of operations.

A senior official of the erstwhile Dena Bank said that in the process of rationalisation of administrative offices and distribution network, BoB should ensure that it does not put the heritage Dena Bank building at Horniman Circle in South Mumbai on the block.

Last year, in one of India’s biggest commercial property acquisitions, market regulator SEBI had struck a deal last year to buy IDBI Bank’s seven-storey office building at BKC for about ₹1,000 crore.

Dena Bank was nationalised in July 1969 along with 13 other major banks. The Bank was founded in 1938 by the family of Devkaran Nanjee under the name Devkaran Nanjee Banking Company Ltd. It became a public limited company in December 1939, and later the name was changed to Dena Bank Ltd.