Bank of Baroda puts erstwhile Dena Bank's HQ on the block; sets reserve price of Rs 530 cr

Bye-bye business, says Ma
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
The Bank of Baroda (BoB) has put the erstwhile Dena Bank’s headquarters, located in Mumbai’s prime business hub of Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), on sale via e-auction. It has set a reserve price of ₹530 crore for the sale.
This move comes in the backdrop of Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank merging with BoB, which came into effect from April 1, 2019.
The e-auction is scheduled to take place on October 18.
Dena Bank had moved its headquarters to BKC from Cuffe Parade in 2004.
The Dena Corporate Centre in BKC is spread over 2878.36 square meters. It is has a built up area of 9953.73 sq mtrs. BoB's corporate office in BKC is spread over two buildings.
BoB has cited rationalisation of administrative offices as one of the immediate benefits that accrue to it following the amalgamation. The other benefits arise from common treasury operations and corporate banking.
In the medium term, the bank expects cost synergies to flow in from the optimisation of the distribution network, integration of IT infrastructure, data centres, and centralisation of operations.
A senior official of the erstwhile Dena Bank said that in the process of rationalisation of administrative offices and distribution network, BoB should ensure that it does not put the heritage Dena Bank building at Horniman Circle in South Mumbai on the block.
Last year, in one of India’s biggest commercial property acquisitions, market regulator SEBI had struck a deal last year to buy IDBI Bank’s seven-storey office building at BKC for about ₹1,000 crore.
Dena Bank was nationalised in July 1969 along with 13 other major banks. The Bank was founded in 1938 by the family of Devkaran Nanjee under the name Devkaran Nanjee Banking Company Ltd. It became a public limited company in December 1939, and later the name was changed to Dena Bank Ltd.
Microsoft founder Bill Gates retired at 58. Now, Jack Ma, who created the $460-billion Alibaba empire, has ...
It may be time to kill the password — at least at the enterprise level — going by a white paper released by ...
Thinking about leveraging AI in your organization? Perplexed about which use cases and technologies would be ...
Crazy ideas are by definition seemingly impossible. But that’s what innovation is all about
Over the past year, the fund gained 2.3% while the category tumbled 17%
They fall less compared with pure equity funds, but may underperform in a bull market
The stock of Balrampur Chini Mills was on limelight on Wednesday. It jumped 12 per cent accompanied by ...
On Narendra Modi and allegiance, a new architecture of power, brand management and the emergence of a one-man ...
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports