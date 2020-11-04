Bank of Baroda rolls out well-being programme for its employees

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Wednesday said it has introduced an ‘Employee Assistance Program’ to help its employees to deal with their personal problems and professional issues through psychological counselling and consulting.

The public sector bank, in a statement, said it has taken the first step in addressing the issues and upkeeping employees’ emotional well-being by introducing this program initially as a pilot project in Mumbai Zone and its corporate office.

The program entails extensive application of technology by including multiple channels of assistance in addition to personal counselling in association with EAP India Pvt Ltd, it added.

The bank had over 84,000 employees on its rolls, as per its FY2020 annual report.

Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director & CEO, BoB, said: “Work place counselling assumes more significance in the present scenario where emotional aspects and stress has a substantial impact on the health of employees

“This counselling service offered by the Bank in tie-up with a specialised service provider is safe, non-judgmental, and highly confidential and is available to the employees and their family members 24/7”

SL Jain, Executive Director, observed that through the programme BoB is seeking to enhance the emotional well-being of employees which will result in enhancing their morale and create a happy and positive work environment with a positive impact on productivity.

Prakash Vir Rathi, General Manager (HRM), said: “Around 60 per cent of the Bank’s employees are aged between 18 and 35 years. They often face peer pressure, career and ambition issues, relationship / adjustment issues, etc. “In such cases, expert counselling shall be of immense help in providing timely support to them for their emotional worries.”