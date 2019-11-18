Money & Banking

Bank of India net loss widens to ₹6,993 crore

Mumbai | Updated on November 18, 2019 Published on November 18, 2019

Our Bureau

Bank of India’s net loss widened by ₹1,446 crore to ₹6,993 crore for FY2019 following disclosure of divergence in asset classification and provisioning for non-performing assets (NPAs) as per the Reserve Bank of India’s Risk Assessment Report (RAR) for the year 2018-19. The RAR had assessed the divergence in provisions for NPAs at ₹1,446 crore. While the bank reported NPA provisions of ₹39,392 crore as on March-end 2019, the RBI assessed the same to be ₹40,838 crore. The divergence in gross and net NPAs was ₹1,117 crore each.

Published on November 18, 2019
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
SC verdict in Essar Steel case will boost private investments: IBBI chief Sahoo