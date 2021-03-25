Bank of Maharashtra adds more branches

Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), on Thursday, opened five branches in West Bengal and one branch on Andaman & Nicobar.

In West Bengal, the public sector bank opened branches at Jalpaiguri, Koch Bihar, Raiganj, Jhargram and Krishnanagar. It opened a branch in Port Blair.

AS Rajeev, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Maharashtra, said: “…We are achieving our vision of having at least one branch in every district, gaining a foothold across the country.”

With the opening of these branches, Bank of Maharashtra has 1,949 banking outlets across the country.