Bank of Maharashtra raises ₹403cr via QIP

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has raised ₹403.70 crore via qualified institutions placement (QIP) issue of equity shares.
The public sector bank’s issue committee on Friday approved closure of the QIP issue of equity shares following receipt of application forms for an aggregate of ₹17.03 crore fully paid up equity shares of the bank and funds amounting to ₹403.70 crore in the escrow account from eligible qualified institutional buyers.
Also read: Bank of Maharashtra signs MoU with NABARD
The committee also determined and approved the issue price of ₹23.70 per equity share (including a premium of ₹13.70 per equity share).
The issue price is at a discount of 4.78 per cent (₹1.19 per equity share) to the floor price of ₹24.89 per equity share, BoM said in a regulatory filing. The bank’s QIP issue had opened on July 13.
BoM had allotted 73.60 crore equity shares of ₹10 each to the government of India at an issue price of ₹11.29 per equity share on August 25, 2020, against capital infusion of ₹831 crore. It also raised Tier II capital of ₹505.70 crore in FY21.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...