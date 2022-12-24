The early bird gets the new customer. That’s clearly the new mantra of Indian Bank staffers , who are out on the streets early morning accosting regular walkers.

At parks and lanes frequented by morning walkers, health food makers and path labs are often to be found with stalls, marketing to the fitness minded. But now, a new cohort, bankers, have joined the marketing mix.

For the last 15 days, Indian Bank’s staff have been out on the streets early morning in major cities of the country, distributing pamphlets on various banking products as part of a campaign to mobilise more deposits and create awareness about the bank’s schemes.

Unconventional

“We have been doing this campaign for the last 15 days to take the bank’s offerings nearer to the customer in an unconventional way,” Arun Mohapatra , Assistant General Manager, Indian Bank, told businessline at the Osmania University Campus on Saturday. He was seen explaining the details of Ind Shakti 555-days term deposit to a morning walker.

Mohapatra was not alone. Accompanying him was a battalion of bank staff, comprising chief managers, field officers and clerks, all clad in white, carrying banners and placards, actively greeting people and explaining schemes to them.

Good response

The bank is expecting good conversion of early morning conversations with the public into business, and it has met with an overwhelming response, Mohapatra said.

According to him, apart from gold loans and savings and current accounts, people have shown big interest in the IND SHAKTI 555 days deposit scheme.

“We are offering the highest interest of 7 per cent per annum as a limited period offer with 7.15 per cent interest for senior citizens,” he said.

As for the morning walkers, they are surprisingly receptive. “I think this is a makeover for a public sector bank. Probably mornings are good time to know investment options in a peaceful manner,” NV Prasad, a morning walker said.