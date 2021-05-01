BBB recommends Harsha Bangari for MD post at Exim Bank

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended Harsha Bangari to the position of Managing Director in Export-Import Bank of India. Currently, Bangari is Deputy Managing Director (DMD) in Exim Bank.

The Board also recommended the name of Samuel Joseph Jebaraj, DMD, IDBI Bank, as the candidate on the Reserve List for the vacancy of MD in Exim Bank.

The Government had appointed the incumbent MD David Rasquinha for five years on July 20, 2014.

Bangari joined Exim Bank in 1995. Before her elevation as DMD, she was the Chief General Manager and Chief Financial Officer of Exim Bank.

Samuel Joseph’s was appointed as DMD of IDBI Bank for three years with effect from September 19, 2019. Prior to joining IDBI Bank, he was Chief General Manager with Exim Bank.