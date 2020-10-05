BBB recommends names for for 2 MD posts at State Bank

The Banks Board Bureau (BBB) has recommended Swaminthan Janakiraman and Ashwini Kumar Tewari for the two Managing Director positions that will fall vacant at State Bank of India (SBI).

Janakiraman and Tewari are currently Deputy Managing Directors (DMDs) at India’s largest bank. Two MD positions will become vacant when Dinesh Kumar Khara, Managing Director (Global Banking and Subsidiaries), takes charge as Chairman of SBI on October 8, and Arijit Basu, Managing Director (Commercial Client Group), is to retire on October 31.

Janakiraman is currently DMD (Finance). Tewari is currently the MD and CEO at SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd.

BBB, in a statement, said it interfaced with 16 candidates from various nationalised banks and State Bank of India on October 5for vacancies of Managing Director in State Bank of India.

Keeping in view their performance in the interface and extant parameters, the bureau recommended the names (in order of merit) of Swaminthan Janakiraman for the first vacancy of MD in SBI; and Ashwini Kumar Tewari for the second vacancy of MD in SBI

“Prakash Chandra Kandpal and lok Kumar Choudhary as the candidates on the Reserve List for the said vacancies, in this order,” the bureau said.

Besides Khara and Basu, SBI currently has two more MDs – CS Setty and Ashwani Bhatia.