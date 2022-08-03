BharatPe appoints Nalin Negi as Chief Financial Officer

Fintech company BharatPe, , announced the appointment of Nalin Negi as Chief Financial Officer.

Negi will spearhead the finance function for BharatPe and will work towards making the company’s EBITDA positive by March 2023. Negi will also work with the board of BharatPe to help catapult growth across business lines.

“The company has become a preferred and trusted partner for millions of offline merchants in just four years of launch. It has been the flagbearer for digital payments in India and has also been at the forefront of solving the credit gap for small and medium-sized enterprises and offline retailers in the country, having closed over ₹3,600 crore in total loans facilitated in the first quarter of FY23. The next couple of years is exciting as the company aims to hit profitability and go public and build India’s first truly digital bank,” said Negi.

This is the second leadership announcement for BharatPe this year. In April, the company announced the appointment of Smriti Handa as Chief Human Resources Officer.