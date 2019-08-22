Bharti AXA Life ties up with Akshaya Patra to support mid-day meal programme

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a private life insurer, said on Thursday that it has partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation to support and contribute to the mid-day meal programme for government school children.

The company joined hands with Akshaya Patra Foundation, the world’s largest non-profit organisation running mid-day meal programme, to mark its 13th Foundation Day.

Bharti AXA Life has urged its employees to donate a day’s salary and help transform the lives of many. The donation will be offered to Akshaya Patra to sponsor meals for school children from underprivileged sections of the society, the company said.

“We have partnered with Akshaya Patra Foundation to support mid-day meal drive across the country. We strongly believe that a full stomach leads to better learning and powers their future with protecting lives to spreading smiles,’’ Vikas Seth, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bharti AXA Life Insurance, said.

He said the company has about 5,500 employees across the country and they will help the non-profit organisation counter classroom hunger and aid in education of children.

Akshaya Patra serves nutritious mid-day meals free of cost to children studying in government-run schools. At present, it feeds 1.76 million children every day in 15,000 schools across 12 states in the country.

“We see a positive value in associating with Bharti AXA Life Insurance for our mid-day meal programme. This association will help us take a few steps towards our mission of reaching 5 million children by 2025,” said Shridhar Venkat, CEO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation.

[email protected]