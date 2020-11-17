Money & Banking

BOB issues Base III compliant AT-I bonds worth ₹833 crore

Mumbai | Updated on November 17, 2020 Published on November 17, 2020

Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Tuesday said it has issued and allotted Basel III Compliant Additional Tier (AT) I Bonds aggregating ₹833 crore to 10 allottees.

The issue of “8.50 per cent unsecured, rated, listed, subordinated, non-convertible, fully paid up AT I perpetual bonds” opened and closed on November 12, 2020 on BSE Bond platform, the public sector bank said in a regulatory filing. The bonds were allotted on Tuesday.

