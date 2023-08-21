Bank of Baroda (BoB) has withdrawn its e-auction notice served on Bollywood actor Sunny Deol for the sale of his immovable and movable assets to recover total dues aggregating ₹55.99 crore plus interest and cost from December 26, 2022, less recovery up to date.

The public sector bank reportedly cited “technical reasons” for withdrawing the e-auction notice.

The box office success of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 seemed to have prompted BoB to quickly initiate moves to collect dues the Bollywood actor owes it, going by the Bank’s e-auction notice dated August 19, 2023.

BoB had issued an e-auction sale notice under SARFAESI Act (the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act), 2002 for the sale of immovable and movable assets of Sunny Deol (Ajay Sing Deol).

As per the public sector bank’s e-auction sale notice, it intended to auction land admeasuring 599.44 square meters underneath a structure known as Sunny Villa situated at Gandhigram Road, Juhu, Mumbai. The reserve price for the property has been set at Rs 51.43 crore.

The bank had taken symbolic possession of the aforementioned immovable property under SARFAESI Act, according to the notice.

Gadar-2, the movie starring Sunny Deol-Ameeta Patel, is a sequel to the 2001 movie ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’.

On Gadar-2, IMDb, a source for info on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, said: “India’s most loved family of Tara, Sakeena and Jeete; 22 years after its predecessor. Set against the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, Tara Singh, once again, will face every enemy to protect the honor of country and family.”

Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday wrote on social media platform ‘X’ that: “#Gadar2 is a #BO MONSTER…Crossed *lifetime biz* of #War, #BajrangBhaijaan (on Sat)…Will cross #TigerZindaHai, #PK, #Sanju TODAY (Sun)…Will cross #Dangal TOMORROW (Mon)…Next target: #KGF2 #Hindi (3rd highest grossing film)…(Week 2)…Total: Rs 336.20 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice”