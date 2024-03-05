Newly appointed Bank of India (BoI) Executive Director Rajiv Mishra will oversee the functioning of key departments including stressed asset resolution and recovery, Information Technology, Digital Banking Department (including Transaction Banking).

He will also oversee functioning of departments such as Digital Analytics, Digital Lending and General Operations, which encompasses Centralised Back Office and Rajbhasha.

Before assuming charge as ED at BoI with effect from March 1, 2024, Mishra was Chief General Manager at Union Bank of India. His appointment by the Government is for a period of three years, with effect from the date of assumption of office or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Mishra has also served on the boards of Kashi Gomti Samyut Gramin Bank, Varanasi, and UP Industrial Consultant Ltd, established by Government of UP, SIDBI & PSBs, and UBI Services Ltd.

