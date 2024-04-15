Kotak Mahindra Bank’s technical servers experienced disruptions on Monday, with several customers taking to social media to complain about issues with payments or transactions on the mobile app, ATMs and net banking.

In response, the bank issued a statement saying that it is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

“We regret to inform that our technical servers are currently experiencing intermittent slowness. We are working diligently to resolve the issue and restore services as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and understanding,” it said.

Several customers of the bank were unable to use the bank’s services since early morning, reportedly due to an outage in the bank’s core server, thus impacting several lines of business.

Customers reported being unable to withdraw cash from ATMs and bank branches, failures in online and card transactions, and delayed or stuck mobile services and UPI payments.

Also read: Kotak Bank sees growing demand for used tractor loans

The private sector lender, through its own handle @KotakBankLtd and its customer service handle @KotakCares, responded to account holders on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) saying that the issue is expected to be resolved “shortly”.

“Hello, Apologies for the inconvenience. We’re aware of issues affecting our mobile banking app for some customers. Our tech team is urgently addressing the situation, and we expect a resolution shortly. Thank you for your patience,” the bank said.

We regret to inform that our technical servers are currently experiencing intermittent slowness. We are working diligently to resolve the issue & restore services as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause & appreciate your patience & understanding. — KotakCares (@KotakCares) April 15, 2024