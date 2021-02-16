BOJ Governor says stock boom reflects economic optimism, defends ETF scheme

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the recent stock price rally reflected market optimism over the global economic outlook, brushing aside views its ultra-loose monetary policy was fuelling an asset price bubble.
Kuroda said the central bank would be vigilant for financial risks associated with prolonged easing, nodding to growing concern among some lawmakers that prolonged easing was sowing the seeds of a bubble.
Also read: Japan’s economy expands more than expected as trade, capex lend support
But he stressed that it was premature to debate an exit from super-loose policy including the BOJ’s huge purchases and holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF), as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy.
"It's likely to take significant time to achieve our price (inflation) target. As such, now is not the time to think about an exit including from our ETF buying," Kuroda told parliament.
The BOJ has unveiled a plan to review its policy tools, including its ETF-buying programme, in March to make it more sustainable as the pandemic forces it to maintain its stimulus for a prolonged period.
The plan reflects a growing concern among policymakers over the rising cost of extended easing. Some analysts also criticise the BOJ for continuing its huge ETF buying at a time Tokyo stock prices have set new highs.
Kuroda said it was hard to predict whether stock markets were in a bubble.
"Optimism over the global economic outlook and steady vaccine roll-outs may be behind the recent surge in stock prices," Kuroda said.
"But the global outlook remains highly uncertain," he said, adding that risks to Japan's economy remained skewed to the downside.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
Along with supplies to last a lockdown, people came up with ideas for the way forward — from contactless beds ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...