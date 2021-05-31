Money & Banking

Canara Bank appoints S K Majumdar as CFO

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on May 31, 2021

Majumdar, Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant by qualification, has vast banking experience of more than 21 years

Canara Bank has designated S K Majumdar, General Manager of the Bank as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from May 31, 2021 in place of V Ramachandra, Chief General Manager.

“Majumdar, aged 52 years, Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant by qualification has vast banking experience of more than 21 years in various branches and administrative offices in various capacities. He has been associated with the bank since January 2000,” the bank in a regulatory filing to exchanges said.

Published on May 31, 2021

Canara Bank
