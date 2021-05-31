Canara Bank appoints S K Majumdar as CFO

Canara Bank has designated S K Majumdar, General Manager of the Bank as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from May 31, 2021 in place of V Ramachandra, Chief General Manager.

“Majumdar, aged 52 years, Chartered Accountant and Cost Accountant by qualification has vast banking experience of more than 21 years in various branches and administrative offices in various capacities. He has been associated with the bank since January 2000,” the bank in a regulatory filing to exchanges said.