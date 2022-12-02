Canara Bank, on Friday, announced receiving the Banker’s Bank of the Year Award 2022 for the India segment at the Global Banking Summit, held in London, UK from November 29, 2022, to December 1, 2022.

The judgment criteria included the ability to deliver returns, strategy, innovation, technology, and product and services in their respective geographies in the last 12 months, said the company. The MD and CEO of Canara Bank, L V Prabhakar attended the award ceremony held on December 1, 2022 in London, United Kingdom.

The Banker’s magazine is from the Financial Times (FT) group, which is the British-based global financial daily newspaper. It was founded in 1888 and is one of the leading business/financial newspaper in the world.

