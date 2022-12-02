Our expectation was 75 basis points hike in the year, but an almost 200 bps hike has happened. So, the cost does remain a little elevated. We started estimating the liquidity pressure in the system and we didn’t want to run into a situation where we must pay a little more price for borrowing more. So, now we have enough money to meet our four months of liabilities and that obviously puts a little more holding cost. I would think that we don’t have steep increases from here on. The good news is while the new borrowings are coming at an elevated rate of at least 100 basis points, the overall impact is only 40 - 50 bps because we have many liabilities of the past at lower rates. The other thing is that we are not a single-product company. We have a good mix of bank borrowing, bonds, and fixed deposits. Since we are broad-based on borrowing programs, we don’t need to correct our liability frequently. We hope that by the time our liability starts to come up for correction in the next 6 months to a year, the rates may start correcting itself downward.