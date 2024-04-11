The Board of Directors of Suryoday Small Finance Bank have appointed Deepak Kumar Sharma as an Additional Director (under the Independent category) on the Board of the Bank, with effect from April 11, 2024.

This appointment, which is on the basis of the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to the approval of Shareholders of the Bank, is for a period of five consecutive years, with effect from April 11, 2024, per the Bank’s regulatory filing.

The Bank said Sharma has nearly three decades of proven track record in building successful ventures within banking, telecom, and service sectors. He has spent 20+ years in Banking in different leadership positions.

Sharma’s last assignment in the Banking sector was with Kotak Mahindra Bank (KMB), where he worked for over 15 years (till October 2023). In KMB, he was involved in building Priority/HNI Banking, NRI Banking & Forex business, according to the filing.

He was instrumental in starting & scaling Digital Initiatives at Kotak for over a decade and served as the Bank’s first President & Chief Digital Officer for over 5 years, it added.