CARD91 raises $13 million in Pre Series A funding

CARD91, a payment issuance infrastructure platform, has raised $13 million in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Infinity Ventures, Point72 Ventures, Sabre Partners, EMVC and Commerce Ventures along with marquee angel investors.

Founded in August 2020 by Vineet Saxena, Ajay Pandey and Kush Srivastava, CARD91 offers a plug and play payment issuance infrastructure that helps businesses and banks launch co-branded cards and simplify business payments.

This is an end-to-end solution for businesses that want to roll out their own Card programs. CARD91’s solution helps companies to launch the card faster.

This B2B fintech had previously raised seed funding from EMVC, Rainmatter Capital, Blume Founders Fund, Inflection Point Ventures, and marquee angel investors .

To strengthen service

In addition to expanding its reach across India and internationally, the newly raised funds will allow the brand to bolster its service offering and acquire new talent.

“CARD91 has created a payments infrastructure that simplifies the card issuance process for start-ups, businesses and banks alike,” said Jeremy Jonker, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Infinity Ventures. “We’re excited about investing in the vision of the founding team and believe that their international expansion will enable their customers to succeed in a global economy.”

Rajiv Maliwal, Managing Partner of Sabre Partners said “We are very excited to back CARD91 as we are seeing that the entire complex value chain of payments is up for disruption. The transformative potentialities of modern card issuing are immense as businesses and customers are demanding new experiences. We have strong belief in the exemplary founding team of CARD91 to realize that vision for the company.”