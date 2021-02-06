CARE Ratings standalone profit drops 4% at ₹15.81 crore in December quarter

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
CARE Ratings reported a 4 per cent decline in standalone net profit at ₹15.81 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, against Rs 16.47 crore in the year ago quarter.
The Board of Directors of the credit rating agency declared an interim dividend of ₹3 per share having a nominal value of ₹10 each.
Revenue from operations in the reporting quarter was at ₹46.50 crore, declined about 7 per cent year-on-year (yoy). Other income at ₹8.32 crore was up about 12 per cent yoy.
Employee benefit expenses were at ₹26.06 crore, rose about 12 per cent yoy. Other expenses at ₹5.79 crore were down about 46 per cent yoy.
CARE Ratings reported an 8 per cent yoy increase in consolidated net profit at ₹18.93 crore in the reporting quarter against ₹17.57 crore in the year ago period.
The consolidated financial results include results of CARE Ratings and its subsidiaries -- CARE Risk Solutions, CARE Advisory Research and Training, CARE Ratings (Africa)and CARE Ratings Nepal.
“The Company has assessed the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its financial results based on the internal and external information up to the date of approval of these financial results and the Company expects to recover the carrying amounts of its investments, intangible assets, trade receivables & other assets. The Company will continue to closely monitor the future economic conditions and assess its impact on its financial results,” according to the notes to accounts.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
₹1578 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1564155015901605 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Eveready Industries advanced 5.5 per cent with above average volume on Thursday, breaking above a ...
Quality of tenants, high occupancy and long-term lease contracts are positives
The method actor has lived a multitude of lives in his decade-long acting career. And he is waiting for more
A bungalow in Mungpoo, a village near Darjeeling, is a proud bearer of the Nobel Laureate’s memories
On February 6, 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles established the trading post of Singapore. This week’s quiz is about ...
How do we create a State where the rights of one citizen are defended by another — simply because both are ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...