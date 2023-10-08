The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointments of 12 chief general managers and general managers as Executive Directors (EDs) of various public sector banks (PSBs).

These appointments came at a meeting of the ACC on Saturday, sources said.

Executive Appointments

Sanjay Rudra, general manager, Bank of Maharashtra, has been appointed ED, Union Bank of India. Another GM from the same bank, Vijaykumar N Kamble will take over as ED of UCO Bank, said an order issued by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT).

Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, Chief General Manager of Punjab National Bank, has been elevated as ED of the bank, while Ravi Mehra, general manager, has been promoted to become ED of Punjab & Sind Bank.

The Centre has elevated Bhavendra Kumar, Chief General Manager with Canara Bank, as ED of the same bank.

Rajiv Mishra, Chief General Manager with Union Bank of India, will take over as ED of Bank of India, and Brajesh Kumar Singh, Chief General Manager of Bank of Baroda, will join Indian Bank as ED in March.

Rohit Rishi, Chief General Manager in Indian Bank, will take over as ED of Bank of Maharashtra next month, the DoPT order said.

The ACC has approved the appointment of Lal Singh (CGM at Union Bank) as ED, Bank of Baroda, Shiv Bajrang Singh (CGM Bank of India) as ED, Indian Bank, Mahendra Dohare (CGM Punjab National Bank) as ED, Central Bank of India and Dhanaraj T (CGM Indian Bank) as ED, Indian Overseas Bank.

