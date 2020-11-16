Centre floats RFP to appoint actuarial firm for LIC IPO

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
Kicking off the stake-sale process in Life Insurance Corporation of India, the government has floated a request for proposal to appoint an actuarial firm to calculate the embedded value of the life insurance behemoth.
“In view of the recent announcement by the Government of India in the Budget 2020-21, LIC needs to develop an Indian Embedded Value (IEV) reporting framework and calculate IEV of LIC for the necessary disclosures for the proposed IPO of LIC,” said the RFP issued by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).
It has, accordingly, sought bids from firms to work with the life insurer to develop IEV, in line with the requirements of the relevant Acts and regulations and to provide support during the IPO process.
“The Global Actuarial Firm would be required to work with the appointed Actuaries and Management of LICI to mutually agree on an appropriate methodology to be used in the calculations of IEV and determine IEV that complies with the requirements of Actuarial Practice Standards and Guidance Notes,” the RFP said.
According to the document, the Centre is looking to sell a minority stake in LIC. The end date for submitting bids is December 8, and a pre-bid meeting will be held on November 26.
Also read:
The selected actuarial firm may also be required to interact with different advisors and stakeholders as well as regulators, including IRDAI and SEBI, specify the ‘scope’ of the data audit to be performed by the auditor, review iterations of the final results, and also provide inputs and review relevant sections of the IPO offer.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had outlined plans to list LIC in the Union Budget 2020-21, along with a target of ₹2.1-lakh crore for proceeds from disinvestment.
“Listing of companies on stock exchanges discipline a company and provides access to financial markets and unlocks its value. It also gives opportunity for retail investors to participate in the wealth so created. The government now proposes to sell a part of its holding in LIC by way of IPO,” she had said.
The timeline for the listing is still unclear. The government has appointed transactions advisors for the IPO.
Also read:
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Sensex, Nifty 50 continued to forge ahead last week; however, stay watchful
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...