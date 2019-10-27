China promotes using blockchain, artificial intelligence to gain from digital finance

Capsule: Universal health coverage
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
A senior Chinese foreign-exchange regulatory official called for special attention to be paid to the blockchain as the nation looks to gain advantages from digital finance.
The State Administration of Foreign Exchange is looking to use blockchain and artificial intelligence in cross-border trade finance and macro-prudential regulation, Lu Lei, deputy director of the regulator, said at the Bund Summit in Shanghai Sunday.
The comments come after President Xi Jinping last week called to keep our country at the very forefront of blockchain technology in the search for industrial advantages, reported by Xinhua News Agency. Xi was speaking at a study session of the Politburo on the blockchain, where the Communist Party of China’s top ruling group pledged to speed up the development of digital technology. China’s central bank said a few months ago; it was close to issuing a digital currency as technology giants including Facebook Inc. try to enter the market.
Facebook’s digital currency Libra, about which CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified to U.S. Congress last week, has triggered deep interest from all parties in the future of monetary policy, in financial stability and global monetary system, Lu said. We need to pay special attention to the rapid development of digital finance while keeping an eye on risk control, he said.
Lu also said Sunday that the government is looking into possibly normalizing a trial in Shanghai that allows overseas access to domestic institutional investors in what is known as the Qualified Domestic Limited Partnership program. He repeated a pledge to open up the financial market further and make the yuan more convertible under the capital account.
Financial blows usually come from rapid, large-volume capital flows, but you shouldn’t just stop opening up, Huang Yiping, a former adviser to China’s central bank and professor of economics at Peking University, said on the sidelines of Sunday’s forum. Opening up the market is necessary, but it shouldn’t be too fast. Meanwhile, a prudential mechanism is needed during the process.
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration recently alerted consumers of a voluntary recall by Johnson ...
Given the ethical and scientific questions raised, it should not be introduced now
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports1 A ...
Here’s a look at the financial metrics of UCBs, to find out how much they can comply with the SFB norms
Both the bellwether indices stayed range-bound this week. Stay cautious
The vehicle registration certificate and the insurance policy must be in the same person’s name
In the absence of a will, succession laws decide whom your estate will go to and it might not be aligned to ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism