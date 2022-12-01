Old private sector lender, City Union Bank (CUB), said the Goods and Services Tax Network, under the auspices of the GST Council, has included CUB as one of the banks available for paying GST.

“Now, all City Union Bank customers can pay their GST dues payable to the Government through their bank account on the GST Portal. Customers need to select City Union Bank and pay the tax amount. The addition of CUB by the GST Council to the existing list of banks is an added credential to the robust technology platform of City Union Bank. CUB has always been offering numerous innovative offerings to SME & Corporate customers to enable easy and safe financial transactions, said a statement.

“We use advanced technology to enable our customers to make their financial transactions easy, safe, and secure. As we are a bank focussed on MSME customers, they would now find it convenient to pay GST through CUB,” said N Kamakodi, MD and CEO, CUB.

City Union Bank’s digital solutions include - digital signatures, QR codes, Video KYC, and digital payment solutions, such as UPI 123pay, payment on the go through wearables, enhanced payment limit for online transactions, and soft launch of voice biometric authentication for mobile banking.

