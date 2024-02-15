Old private sector lender City Union Bank (CUB) has won seven awards in various categories in the recently concluded ‘19th Banking Technology Conference, Expo & Citations 2023’ by the Indian Banks Association (IBA) in Mumbai.

The awards aim at recognising the best technology providers in the banking industry and instill competition to demonstrate their state-of-the-art innovative products, and sense of purpose and bring huge value addition in Best Practices for serving the bank’s clientele, said a statement.

Along with his technology team, N Kamakodi, MD & CEO of City Union Bank received the awards from RBI’s Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar.

CUB received awards in all the seven categories where nominations were called for by IBA