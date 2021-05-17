Credit Suisse offers ₹7.5-cr additional aid to Concern India Foundation, GiveIndia

Credit Suisse has committed an additional ₹7.5 crore in aid to Concern India Foundation and GiveIndia, to provide financial assistance to hospitals in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Bangalore, to help India in its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The financial aid would be utilised to procure critical medical supplies, oxygen and ICU equipment for the hospitals treating Covid-19 patients, it said in a statement.

Credit Suisse is also raising funds from its staff for GiveIndia’s India Covid Response Fund, which will then be matched by the bank through a separate donation. The campaign has already raised more than ₹2.8 crore of additional support so far.

Mickey Doshi, CEO India, Credit Suisse, said, “We are deeply concerned and anguished by the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 in India. Our thoughts are with our impacted colleagues and their loved ones, and with our clients and local communities. Credit Suisse stands in solidarity with everyone in the country during these extremely difficult times. The aid to Concern India and GiveIndia should help in procuring critical medical supplies and equipment for hospitals. This support is our small effort, alongside the notable endeavours of the rest of India Inc. as well as the Indian government, towards ensuring that our healthcare ecosystem gets all the help it possibly can during this unprecedented crisis”.

These initiatives follow the bank’s earlier ₹4.5-crore grant to Concern India Foundation and United Way Mumbai in April 2020, for the procurement of essential equipment at seven hospitals in Mumbai and Pune.