December 1Coinbase Global Inc said on Thursday customers using Apple Inc's iOS will not be able to send non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its wallet anymore.

"Apple's claim is that the gas fees required to send NFTs need to be paid through their In-App Purchase system, so that they can collect 30% of the gas fee," Coinbase added in a tweet.

The 30 per cent fee has been a contentious point between the world's most valuable company and other app developers like Spotify and "Fortnite" maker Epic Games, which have accused the company of misusing its "monopoly".

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

