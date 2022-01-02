More crypto exchanges to find taxmen knocking their door in the new year

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
With the higher and higher number of investments and investors being highlighted, Tax Department has started knocking on doors of crypto platforms to see if they are paying taxes properly or not. As of now, they have detected nearly half of the dozen have evaded Goods & Services Tax (GST) and collected over ₹70 crore.
Tax officials say that action will intensify in the coming days and will likely cover all exchanges. It is happening when the fate of the new crypto bill hangs in the balance, though it seems the government might push the bill during the budget session. It is expected to prescribe more clarity on taxation provision. However, since transaction service provided by crypto platforms is financial service in nature, GST needs to be applied at the rate of 18 per cent.
Still, as crypto is not regulated, there is a lack of clarity on taxation. That is why there is an expectation that the proposed bill will have a clear provision of taxation – both income tax as well as GST. However, finance ministry officials say that even before clear provision is prescribed, if there is gain or income from crypto, capital gain tax needs to be paid. Similarly, if service is involved in the transaction, then GST needs to be levied.
On Sunday, a senior Finance Ministry official told BusinessLine: “Some taxpayers running crypto exchanges such as CoinDCX, BuyUCoin, UNOcoin etc were facilitating sale/purchase of cryptocurrency (bitcoins) through their online platforms and in lieu thereof were charging commission without paying GST on it. DGGI (Directorate General of GST Intelligence) checked their records, and on being confronted, they deposited about ₹30 crore of tax dues, penalty and interest.”
Earlier on Friday, Finance Ministry said that GST Mumbai East Commissionerate of Mumbai Zone, while investigating the business activities of cryptocurrency exchange WazirX detected GST Evasion of ₹ 40.5 crore, which was then paid on December 30. The Commissionerate has also recovered ₹49.20 crore in cash on GST evaded, interest and penalty.
Wazix X exchange is managed by Zanmai Labs Pvt Ltd and cryptocurrency 'WRX' is owned by Binance Investment Co. Ltd, Seychelles. WazirX was registered as Zanmai Labs in December 2017 as a domestic cryptocurrency startup. The exchange provides the option to a trader to transact in Rupee or WRX. The WRX have to be purchased from WazirX platform.
According to the Ministry, the firm charges commission on each transaction in cryptocurrency from buyer and seller. However, the rate of commission is different for both transactions. The trade in rupee attracts the commission of 0.2 per cent, and transaction in WRX attracts the commission of 0.1 per cent. During the investigation, it was noticed that the firm collected revenue from the commission as trading fees, deposit fees and withdrawal fees. It was paying GST only on commission earned in rupee but was not paying GST on commission earned in WRX.
“The officers of CGST Mumbai zone are investigating business transactions related to emerging economic space like e-commerce, online gaming, Non-Fungible Tokens to identify the areas of possible tax evasion. The CGST department will cover all the cryptocurrency exchanges falling in Mumbai zone and will also intensify this drive in the coming days,” the Ministry said.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
Based on India's war against terror, 'Operation Trojan Horse' is an engaging thriller novel.
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...